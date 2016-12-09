Zach Ardis took the oath of office Monday night during the Commerce City Council’s “work session” meeting to officially assume his duties as Commerce’s new chief of police. Magistrate Judge Billy Chandler administered the oath.
Ardis, 40, who was captain of administration for the Douglasville Police Department before coming to Commerce, took the oath as his family stood beside him. He and his wife, Mandy, a nurse, have four children: Sydney, 15; Ethan, 12; Miah, 10; and Miles, 6.
For his part, Ardis commended the police department staff, acting police chief Ken Harmon in particular, for keeping the department functioning during the interim period.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve alongside them and to serve the citizens of Commerce,” he said.
“Zach and Mandy, we’re excited to have you and your family in Commerce,” said Mayor Clark Hill. “We didn’t know you had four kids, but we’re excited to have four more Tigers in Commerce.”
Later in the meeting, city manager James Wascher also addressed the new chief.
“It is the first day on the job for Zach and we’re excited to have him on the team. We appreciate you coming in and grabbing the reins and look forward to working with you.”
New Commerce police chief installed
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)