OPINION: Noble in the midst of change

By Susan Harper
My father used to assure me regularly that the only constant in life was change. When I asked him, 36 years ago, how far he could see into aviation’s future, he said, quite calmly, “Hypersonic flight.” Ever since then, I’ve thought that those things people sometimes see streaking across the sky with impossible speed, and refer to as UFOs, are in fact hypersonic aircraft, and they’re not unidentified; they’re ours!
This year, now almost over, has been all about change: in my own life (and probably yours), in the life of our town, in Georgia, in the United States, and in the world. I have a cousin who hasn’t watched the news or read a newspaper since the election. She prefers to live in a pre-Trump world, at least for now. The problem is, there’s no such thing, except perhaps in her house – and even there, his policies and decisions will seep through cracks in the mortar, or slide under the door on a cold wind of facts, and spoil her little sanctuary. Change is ineluctable.
As for me, I can’t get used to living in a Commerce that doesn’t contain Buzzie Hardy. One of his books is still on the table by my front door, so I can grab it and drop it by to him. His Aunt Estelle and Uncle Albert Hardy were close friends of my grandmother’s, and I can’t recall a time when I didn’t know of Buzzie. My grandmother was so proud of him for going to journalism school, and said when he was still a student that she knew he would make a fine journalist. I understood that she was referring not just to his language skills, editorial potential, or investigative abilities, but to the nature and strength of his character.
And we all know how right she was. The proof of it was right here for half a century, as Commerce folks got to watch him serve his community, not only as an owner and publisher, but as a leader in the Boy Scout organization, as a fire captain, and as mayor for more than two decades. And that’s just the short list of his contributions.
But he was a fine journalist, and it’s a hard thing to be. There are times when you’d like to spare a friend the cold glare of a negative spotlight; when you’d almost rather fall on your sword than go to one more boring meeting, or cover one more complex but crucial story; when you want to go home to a hot dinner rather than stay at the office and get the paper out. You have to believe in what you’re doing, keep your balance, make sure you tell the good news and not just the bad, avoid being influenced, and reflect the character of the community accurately. And that too is the short list.
In my desire to find my own balance in the midst of change, I’ve been doing what I usually do in times of uncertainty: lurking around my bookcases, waiting for something to call to me. And when something did, it was a very old book: Plutarch’s Lives of the Noble Greeks, written around 125 A.D. Mine is a battered little paperback version, but the very idea of nobility steadied me, because I realized that, like my grandmother with regard to Buzzie, Plutarch was referring to nobility of character. According to his translator, Plutarch was “exploring the influence of character on the lives and destinies of men.” Character: a rock to cling to, in a Tilt-a-Whirl world. Thank you, Buzzie, for being our rock.
Susan Harper is a retired editor, lecturer, and local library director who currently serves on the Jackson County and Piedmont Regional library boards.