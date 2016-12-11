OPINION: A bizarre but wonderful season

Sunday, December 11. 2016
By Mark Beardsley

Retailers across America ought to be delighted, what with Thanksgiving coming a week earlier and thereby providing extra time for Christmas shopping. Why, they were so excited they began their Black Friday sales a week before Black Friday.

Nothing says Christmas like buying and selling at a frenzied pace. The Christ Child came in to the world to save it, but when the word “save” is used between Thanksgiving and Christmas, it’s about sales and money saved, not souls. Between now and Dec. 25, we’ll hear a lot more about the commercial opportunities of Christmas than we will about why we celebrate, and I reckon there are millions of Americans whose celebration of Christmas will take place with absolutely no thought given to the origin of the celebration. A 7-year-old knows about the Grinch who Stole Christmas and the Elf on the Shelf, but may have no clue that both are weirdly derived from an event a couple of millennia ago in a stable when an impoverished couple gave birth.

There are 17 shopping days left before Christmas, 17 days to buy and wrap presents, 17 days to attend the various mandatory Christmas functions, 17 days to get the house decorated, 17 days before Santa visits every household in the world, arriving on a magic sleigh pulled by flying reindeer. Parents foist that hoax on their children — yes, Barbara and I did it too — even those who understand what we’re really celebrating.


It’s a wonderful time of year, but also bizarre. On the one hand, the holiday has its basis in a salvation plan purportedly from God by which He arrived on earth, preached a lifestyle and belief system counter to the culture of the world both then and now, advocated for heavenly blessings as opposed to earthly wealth, for which the ruling powers had him killed, not realizing that the reason he was here was to serve as a human sacrifice to atone for our sins so we can accept salvation. On the other hand, our iconic symbol for that occasion is an overweight, aged white male whose mission seems to be to teach kids that if they’re good, they will be rewarded with a Hatchimals Egg (it’s interactive!), a Pokémon Z-Ring Interactive set, (interactive seems big this year) or an iPhone 7.

Of course, not everyone believes the Jesus story. In fact, most of the world does not, yet people of all faiths and no faith join the celebration in some capacity, particularly in the West. Santa, who hands out toys and games and candy, is much easier to market than a man who taught that God wants us to love our enemies and treat others, no matter their race or social standing, with love. How weird is that?

Yet for all the perversions and contradictions, Christmas brings out the best in people, believers and nonbelievers alike. It stokes our generosity, stimulates our compassion and in spite of all of the money spent on frivolity, reminds us that there is something more important than the gifts, parties, sales and Santa, and brings us together as families for a time of celebration. It’s an expensive and often pressure-filled holiday, but its arrival and celebration create joy and memories that will last forever.

Christmas brings families together. It revives memories of past Christmases that revolve not around the nicest, most expensive gifts, but rather center on love and laughter, family history and loved ones no longer with us but who are forever part of our Yule memories.

Seventeen days. Let’s use them to make Christmas 2016 a day full of love, good will and celebration of the incredible act that started it all more than 2,000 years ago with nary a sale nor a feast, but a simple and wonderful birth.

Mark Beardsley is the editor of The Commerce News. He lives in Commerce. This column was published in the Dec. 7 issue of The Commerce News.
Comments
#1 James Hastings on 12/11/16 at 06:56 PM [Reply]
Thanks…..a none political comment. The religious part, I'll polity ignore. Oh, I'm Biblical in nature…..just biblical.

Thanks,
