OPINION: A bizarre but wonderful season

By Mark Beardsley
Retailers across America ought to be delighted, what with Thanksgiving coming a week earlier and thereby providing extra time for Christmas shopping. Why, they were so excited they began their Black Friday sales a week before Black Friday.
Nothing says Christmas like buying and selling at a frenzied pace. The Christ Child came in to the world to save it, but when the word “save” is used between Thanksgiving and Christmas, it’s about sales and money saved, not souls. Between now and Dec. 25, we’ll hear a lot more about the commercial opportunities of Christmas than we will about why we celebrate, and I reckon there are millions of Americans whose celebration of Christmas will take place with absolutely no thought given to the origin of the celebration. A 7-year-old knows about the Grinch who Stole Christmas and the Elf on the Shelf, but may have no clue that both are weirdly derived from an event a couple of millennia ago in a stable when an impoverished couple gave birth.
There are 17 shopping days left before Christmas, 17 days to buy and wrap presents, 17 days to attend the various mandatory Christmas functions, 17 days to get the house decorated, 17 days before Santa visits every household in the world, arriving on a magic sleigh pulled by flying reindeer. Parents foist that hoax on their children — yes, Barbara and I did it too — even those who understand what we’re really celebrating.
