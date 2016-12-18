OPINION: Instead of a tree a cactus

Not the ideal situation, to be sure. But at least it’s alive and “real.”
I grew up with real Christmas trees, usually Scotch pines from the Jaycee Christmas tree lot in my hometown, where my dad was often in charge. We got our pick of the trees. With luck, we’d find one with three good sides; the fourth, usually bad, would face the back wall of the living room. Today’s trees are far better, usually with four good sides.
There’s nothing like the smell of a fresh tree when you walk into the room. By that, I don’t mean the smell of plastic. If the Christmas cactus has any odor, it’s beyond my allergy-challenged olfactory system to record. But it really is spectacular.
Alas, I married into a family that regarded plastic trees as “natural.”
The epoch arrived with a tree that was pre-lit, weighed about 80 pounds, and could not be placed back into the box from which it came. It required winches and levers to move into and out of the attic between uses, and an engineer’s attention to cords and plugs and sections for it to light appropriately. Cursing when erecting a Christmas tree is not in keeping with the spirit of the season.
After six or eight years, I succeeded in donating it to the Potter’s House. By then, the kids were long gone, downsizing was a fad, and we had a cat prone to attacking low-hanging ornaments, so we acquired a four-foot table-top version that perched on a card table.
Not Christmasy, from my perspective.
There were some reprieves along the way, usually occasioned by the presence of Steven, who, like me (but with more influence on the family power structure), liked real trees. Our last real tree was in 2014 when he and Allie visited from Germany. Back to the table-top last year, further downsizing this year. Can’t wait till next.
A cactus does not make a tree, but it’s better than nothing, requires no decorations, and with no children or grandchildren going over the river and through the woods to our house, it’s sufficient. It will seem all the more so when Christmas is over and all I have to do is tote it to another location in the house — no removing and repackaging and storing of lights and ornaments, no needles (real or plastic – surprise, artificial trees shed too), no cursing while trying to squeeze a “tree” back into a box and no climbing rickety drop-down stairs into the attic, risking life and limb.
That’s a win-win in our present situation.
The “right” tree and other decorations seemed important when the kids were here. Today, they’re almost (but not quite) irrelevant. The downside is not having kids and grandkids here to celebrate, but the upside is it narrows our focus to (first) our understanding of the real reason for Christmas and (second) the blessing of family, whether present or overseas. In that context, what does a tree matter?
Our house may not be decorated for Christmas, but (I think) our hearts are. Christmas does not require Santa, Christmas trees or eggnog. The Christmas cactus will suffice.
Mark Beardsley is the editor of The Commerce News. He lives in Commerce.