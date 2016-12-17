OPINION: Upheld by angels

Posted by
Administrator
in Opinions
Saturday, December 17. 2016
Comments (0)
By Susan Harper

I was driving home to Commerce from a Christmas-shopping trip to Barnes & Noble the other day, and pressing the “seek” button on my car radio repeatedly, hoping to find some Christmas music, when I suddenly recalled my mother’s frustrated annual complaint that there was nothing but Christmas music on the radio from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve. Of course, this was back in the 1950s and ‘60s, and I suppose she had heard enough of Alvin and the Chipmunks to last her a lifetime. In fact, I suppose it did last her a lifetime.

“Was that what happened?” I wondered. “Did everybody get sick of hearing Christmas music for six straight weeks?” Then I pushed the button one last time, and as if by a miracle, I heard the opening chords of a song I didn’t know, and then a man’s beautiful baritone voice singing what I was sure must be a Christmas song. It opened with the story of a boy who was lost in the winter woods until a kind old man took his hand and led him home. “Mama couldn’t see him,” the song continues, “but he was standing there, and I knew in my heart he was the answer to my prayer.”


I may be the only person in America who wasn’t familiar with Alabama’s simple, humble, beautiful song, “Angels Among Us.” But it went straight to my heart, right there on the road to Commerce, and I heard it as an answer to my own prayer.

I had been in a dark and private place all through the fall, as if the losses of the past seven years — father, mother, brother, cousin, cherished friend — had finally caught up with me in a way I couldn’t elude. Even my dreams were dark and haunted. I kept trying to exert my so-called “will power” – never my strongest feature — but I could tell that this was like pressing the accelerator when the car’s out of gas. I was brought low, brought to my knees, finally, and my prayer was something like that ad on TV in which a woman cries, “Help me! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” It seemed amazing to me that I could still do the laundry, write columns, get my car’s cooling system repaired.

And meanwhile, all that time, there had been angels all around me, holding me up, bearing me forward in my life. I suddenly saw them everywhere I looked. There was my caring family, of course, although I shouldn’t say “of course” — I’m enormously lucky to have a family as close and loving as ours. And there were dear friends, too, keeping me in the game: inviting me over, asking me out. But there were also total strangers whose wings brushed my shoulders as they offered acts of kindness. “They wear so many faces / show up in the strangest places / and grace us with their mercies in our time of need,” as Don Goodman and Becky Hobbs wrote in their heart-piercing lyrics. Looking back, I saw them everywhere. My prayer was being answered long before I’d had the sense to pray it.

Life has these dark times, for most of us. But it is redeemed, right here on our shining blue planet, by the love and kindness and simple civility we offer each other — and, if we’re really fortunate, by the very ones whose loss we deeply mourn. Those angels live on within us, and wait for us, and will someday lead us home. And meanwhile, as the song says, “They come to you and me in our darkest hours / to show us how to live / to teach us how to give / to guide us with a light of love.”

Susan Harper is a retired editor, lecturer, and local library director who currently serves on the Jackson County and Piedmont Regional library boards.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.