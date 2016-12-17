By Susan Harper
I was driving home to Commerce from a Christmas-shopping trip to Barnes & Noble the other day, and pressing the “seek” button on my car radio repeatedly, hoping to find some Christmas music, when I suddenly recalled my mother’s frustrated annual complaint that there was nothing but Christmas music on the radio from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve. Of course, this was back in the 1950s and ‘60s, and I suppose she had heard enough of Alvin and the Chipmunks to last her a lifetime. In fact, I suppose it did last her a lifetime.
“Was that what happened?” I wondered. “Did everybody get sick of hearing Christmas music for six straight weeks?” Then I pushed the button one last time, and as if by a miracle, I heard the opening chords of a song I didn’t know, and then a man’s beautiful baritone voice singing what I was sure must be a Christmas song. It opened with the story of a boy who was lost in the winter woods until a kind old man took his hand and led him home. “Mama couldn’t see him,” the song continues, “but he was standing there, and I knew in my heart he was the answer to my prayer.”
OPINION: Upheld by angels
