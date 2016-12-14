Updated: Southeast Toyota plans major expansion

Wednesday, December 14. 2016
Southeast Toyota Distributors plans a major expansion to its Commerce facilities.

Greenland Opportunities LLC is requesting a map amendment and four rezonings for over 250 acres on U.S. 441 and Hwy. 334. The requests will go before the Jackson County Planning Commission Thursday evening, Dec. 15.

Southeast Toyota Distributors plans to use the property for its vehicle processing operation. The expansion is proposed near the company’s current facility on Hwy. 334, which was built in 1988.

The expansion includes the construction of six buildings totaling 330,000 square feet and six rail spurs that will be able to accommodate 90 rail cars.

#1 Shirley Minish on 12/15/16 at 07:39 AM [Reply]
Toyota expanding its operations seems like a good thing for the economy on the "poor, less educated" east side over here....The next story I'd like to see would be "Overpass planned for Hwy 334 to accommodate Toyota expansion and increased rail cars". Seriously, I realize it is a necessary part of doing business for Toyota, Huber and the Pilgrim's/JBS feed mill for the train to stop and rail cars to load, unload, etc on Hwy 334 - but between 7:30 - 8:00 am on weekdays when folks are trying to get to school and work, it has been an ongoing issue for years and years. And I know there are lots of folks that don't live in the area like we do (life-long residents) who use Hwy 334 as a means to get to their destinations in Athens, etc. Just hoping to "put a bug" in the county commission's ear!
