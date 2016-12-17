Updated: BOE member calls for more spending on athletics

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Saturday, December 17. 2016
Updated: 1 day ago
Comments (3)
Some Commerce residents are concerned about what they claim are unfulfilled “commitments” to the high school football program.

Commerce Board of Education member Kyle Moore addressed the public at the board’s Thursday meeting about the issue. He said commitments made last year to the Commerce City School System football program have fallen short.

But Moore declined to comment after the meeting on what those commitments are. The situation is apparently serious enough to create uncertainty on whether head coach Mike Brown will stay.

“Because of that, we’re at risk of losing the leader of our program in that sport,” said Moore.

Moore said much of the city’s identity revolves around athletics.

“It’s no secret that Commerce, that the identity of our school system as well as our community, a lot of that is built around our sports programs,” Moore said to a crowd of nine.
He said he’s been contacted by locals with concerns on the “direction, vision and amount of support” for the district’s athletics and said it’s time for the board to take those concerns seriously.

“Specifically, a year ago about this time we talked about a number of things that we wanted to do for our football program,” Moore said. “At the time, we weren’t able to. However, we made some commitments and we’ve really kind of fallen short on some of those commitments to this point.”

He said the board needs to decide whether it wants to stick with the status quo, or make the sacrifices it would take to “take our programs back to the top.” He also said the district has lost several athletes to other school systems.

“Something has to be done,” he said.

For the full story see the Dec. 14 issue of The Commerce News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Glad I am no longer from Commerce on 12/19/16 at 07:12 AM [Reply]
REALLY, you just said that city’s identity revolves around athletics. What happen to schools being about an education?
#2 Wake Up on 12/19/16 at 08:34 AM [Reply]
Spending more on athletics seems like a waste and an inappropriate priority. Realistically, none of these kids have a future in sports beyond high school, and Cosch Brown is easily replaceable. It's not exactly like we have the Nick Saban of high school football, and positions like this draw hundreds of applicants. Focus on things that actually matter.
#3 Lowly employee on 12/19/16 at 09:33 AM [Reply]
The field house is disgusting and The Queen has known about this for awhile and refuses to act. That's why there was such a stink about investing in a soccer team. I am all for the soccer team, but we need to make sure the athletics we already have in place are adequate. Since she doesn't have sons, good luck getting it resolved satisfactorily.
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.