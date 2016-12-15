Thief breaks into car, gets — a Christmas list

Thursday, December 15. 2016
A man who broke a window of a vehicle parked in front of the Commerce Civic Center got little to show for his brazenness, according to the Commerce Police Department.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. when witnesses across the street saw a van with no license tag pull up from the direction of U.S. 441, park next to the vehicle and a man try to open the door. The door was locked, so the “average build black male” grabbed something from his vehicle, hit and shattered the front passenger-side window, reached in and grabbed a black purse before driving out State Street toward the bypass.

Unfortunately for him, the victim told police that the only item in the purse was a Christmas list.

For reports on other incidents and arrests by the Commerce Police Department, see the Dec. 14 issue of The Commerce News.
