Scammer uses gruesome photos, death threats

A scammer threatened a man for money last week and sent graphic images to his phone.

Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called to a Spout Springs Road restaurant on reports of terroristic threats via computer.

The complainant said he received anonymous messages on his phone saying he would be killed if he didn’t send them $300.

The suspect sent “very graphic” images, including photos of decapitated heads and severed bodies.

“This is what will happen to you and your family if he does not receive his money today,” read the message.

The messages continued for 5-10 minutes, scaring the complainant.

Officers showed the man how to block the suspect and told him a lot of “bogus things” like that happen during the holiday season. Officers said it was likely an attempt to get the man to send them money.

