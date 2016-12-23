OPINION: Feeling a 'song' coming on

By Susan Harper

If there’s something you love to do, it’s not easy to give up doing it. I admire people who manage it gracefully and without fuss.

My friend Bob, when he had to quit playing tennis after a series of leg injuries, gave up the sport he had loved for decades, almost without comment. Now he’s into walking, and will tell you his current Fit Bit reading at the drop of an invitation, or maybe even without one. He successfully transferred his energy from one activity to another, and he did it like a grownup.
Alas, I can’t always do that. When I had to give up running, I sulked for three years before I discovered cycling. Now I’m going to have to give up writing this column after one more week, and there’s just no telling how long I’ll sulk about it. But now I understand about “swan songs.”

The idea that swans sing before they die – after having been, if not mute all their lives, then decidedly non-musical – goes back at least 400 years before the birth of Christ. The ancients wrote about it, from Aesop to Plato and Virgil. One of Ovid’s heroines “poured out her words of grief tearfully, in faint tones, in harmony with sadness, just as the swan sings once, in dying, its own funeral song.”


But in 77 A.D., Pliny the Elder flatly declared, “Observation shows that the story that the dying swan sings is false.” Centuries of controversy ensued, with the polar extremes being lyrical swooning and ironic detachment. Tennyson’s stunning poem “The Dying Swan” says, “Her awful jubilant voice, with a music strange and manifold, flowed forth on a carol free and bold, as when a mighty people rejoice.” The poet Coleridge, perhaps impatient with such grandiosity, quipped, “Swans sing before they die – t’were no bad thing / Should certain persons die before they sing.”

He might as well have been speaking of me. I sang in choirs nonstop from age 8 to 21. The best I could ever muster was “a sweet little voice,” as I overheard someone say once, but I kept on mustering it for many years, usually in a church setting, where music is – or was – a form of worship designed to point toward the Creator, and not a performance meant to garner praise. In all of those early years, I never once heard the sound of applause in a church. It would have seemed profane there, like swearing.

So I was shocked, watching last Sunday’s “60 Minutes,” to see the cardinals in St. Peter’s Basilica applauding the pope’s choir after an anthem! But I should not have been surprised. People applaud all the time in Protestant churches these days – in Methodist and Baptist churches, anyway. I sit uncomfortably with my hands in my lap, dismayed and bewildered by this distraction, as if we had gone from a place of divine worship to a theater. What next? Will we start applauding sermons?

Ah, grumble, grumble. As you see, I have not moved with the times. So perhaps it’s fitting that next week’s will be my last column here – my swan song. Like the non-musical swans, I could be said to have done a lot of “honking, grunting, and hissing” in this space, and you have been kind to put up with it. But as science now tells us, there are types of swans who do “sing” as they die. Let’s hope that next week I can, like one of those, find a pleasing voice for those final notes.

Susan Harper is a retired editor, lecturer, and local library director who currently serves on the Jackson County and Piedmont Regional library boards.
