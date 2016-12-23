OPINION: Feeling a 'song' coming on

By Susan Harper
If there’s something you love to do, it’s not easy to give up doing it. I admire people who manage it gracefully and without fuss.
My friend Bob, when he had to quit playing tennis after a series of leg injuries, gave up the sport he had loved for decades, almost without comment. Now he’s into walking, and will tell you his current Fit Bit reading at the drop of an invitation, or maybe even without one. He successfully transferred his energy from one activity to another, and he did it like a grownup.
Alas, I can’t always do that. When I had to give up running, I sulked for three years before I discovered cycling. Now I’m going to have to give up writing this column after one more week, and there’s just no telling how long I’ll sulk about it. But now I understand about “swan songs.”
The idea that swans sing before they die – after having been, if not mute all their lives, then decidedly non-musical – goes back at least 400 years before the birth of Christ. The ancients wrote about it, from Aesop to Plato and Virgil. One of Ovid’s heroines “poured out her words of grief tearfully, in faint tones, in harmony with sadness, just as the swan sings once, in dying, its own funeral song.”
