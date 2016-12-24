OPINION: Christmas - a welcome respite

The school systems all give their students and staff at least two weeks off at Christmas, though they term it “winter break” to avoid seeming to sanction a Christian holiday. We all need a break from the turmoil of everyday worry, a time to divert our focus — if only for a day or two — from a world where events seem beyond our control, a time when we experience joy, peace and (hopefully) contentedness.
Christmas still does that, even for people who do not believe the Christmas story.
It brings a day or two of respite in spite of being hijacked by consumerism and commercialized by marketing, and you don’t have to be a believer to enjoy the music, decorations, food and holiday gathering with friends and family. More than any time in recent memory, we need a time to divert our thoughts from everyday life and to restore a bit of the humanity stripped from us during a brutal year.
Christmas is about goodness, love, peace and hope for the future, all commodities that at times seem to be in short supply. It should serve to remind us that no matter what else is going on in our homes or across the planet, there are reasons for joy and hope, for compassion, forgiveness and good will.
For those who are Christians, we especially need the reminder that Christmas, at its base, is the story of God’s love for us — and that we’re supposed to reflect that love into the world around us, which largely we fail to do. When we demonstrate prejudice, show hatred, disregard the afflictions of the poor and needy, turn our backs on the immigrants, skew our society to favor the wealthy and allow the destruction of our planet in innumerable ways, we fail the spirit of love demonstrated at Christmas.
I’m ready for that break, and I’m afraid I need that reminder as much as anyone. I’m not going to worry about the fact that Christmas will quickly pass and all of the worries, pressures, negativity and uncertainty in our lives will again oppress us. That’s a given; that’s our world. It remains for each of us to deal with it, and for those of us who believe that Christmas represents the birth of a savior and the love of God, hopefully it results in some spiritual recommittment. The world could use a good deal of that from people of all faiths.
I plan to revel in the beauty and cheer of the day. I hope the rest of you will experience a Christmas filled with peace, joy and, above all love, and will find yourself refreshed and revitalized by the experience. And all you who are believers, can take heart in the belief that Christmas is part of God’s message that everything will work out in the long run.
Merry Christmas!
Mark Beardsley is the editor of The Commerce News. He lives in Commerce.