OPINION: The final column

True statement, but I couldn’t tell the lady who was going to interview me about my lack of cooking skills. So, my introduction in the Commerce News was fraudulent; none of the recipes I submitted were mine, much less anything I had ever tried to make. I’m sorry about that.
Many years ago the church page of the Commerce News carried a regular item entitled called “Dial-A-Prayer.” The weekly story listed a phone number to call during the week if someone needed prayer. The names of different local pastors were also listed. I never gave the section much thought until my uncle read the section while visiting our house during the Christmas holidays. A particular day under the “Dial-A-Prayer” heading listed the daily prayer pastor as deceased. My uncle did not understand how a deceased pastor could offer prayer support. He dialed the number and found a voice recording of someone leading a prayer. We have enjoyed reminiscing about how the Commerce News offered a direct line to heaven.
In 2005, I served our community as the Interim Mainstreet Manager and DDA director. By default, I was assigned to participate in the rotating “Viewpoints” column in the Commerce News. Early articles focused on downtown promotions, events and city happenings. After my term was complete, I was still writing and found that I had to expand my material to include my friends and family.
The readers have read about our family trips, the NOGS, mother/daughter camp, inspirational people who have crossed my path, gardening failures, embarrassing stories, auditioning for “Survivor,”surviving ‘Warrior Dash’, turning 40, my conversations with Siri, my love and support of the Boys & Girls Club and work-related stories. These articles are tucked nicely in a notebook for my girls to keep. They have ended up being nice chronicles of our life.
As I sit and write my last column for the Commerce News, I am very appreciative of the fact that I have been able to share parts of my life. I have always enjoyed reading our local paper and I hope weaving the Commerce life into the Jackson Herald will be a smooth transition. I will miss Mark Beardsley’s editorials and weekly columns. He always made me think outside my own beliefs. He has provided our community with great coverage of our local news, sports and schools. Some of my favorite stories have been the weekly police reports… they have been uniquely descriptive and quite entertaining!
Thank you, Mark for always providing gentle reminders when my column was late; for editing my articles because I have no journalism or writing background. I hope you enjoy retirement and find some fun hobbies!
Good-bye, Commerce News. It’s been a great journey.
Tricia Massey is marketing director for Northridge Medical Center. She lives in Commerce.