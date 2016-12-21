Council okays low-cost financing for gas appliances

Commerce residents who use natural gas will soon be able to get interest-free financing on new gas appliances through the city and the Municipal Gas Association of Georgia.

The council voted Monday night to approve the city’s participation in the Main Street Efficiency Financing Program offered through MGAG.

The program allows natural gas customers to apply for financing to purchase gas water heaters, furnaces and heating and water heating systems. If MGAG approves the application, customers will repay the loans over five years through their monthly utility bills. While the loans carry no interest, MGAG charges a $3 monthly “loan charge” in addition to the payment. That fee covers MGAG’s administrative costs and will cover defaults.

The program is only for homeowners; it is not available for rental properties.

For the fulll story of the city council meeting, see the Dec. 21 issue of The Commerce News.
