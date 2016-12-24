Waste Pro will operate its residential garbage/recycling pickup on schedule on Monday, Dec. 26, Commerce officials announce.
Customers are asked to place garbage and recycling containers at curb on Monday, Dec. 26. Waste Pro will run all routes on Monday. However, if the trash or recycling container is not picked up on Monday, customers are asked to leave them until Tuesday as Waste Pro expects more garbage and recyclable items than usual on Monday, due to Christmas, and trucks may have to run extra routes.
“Please remember to break cardboard boxes down for recycling,” reminds city clerk Sandra Haggard.
Garbage pickup to run on schedule Dec. 26
