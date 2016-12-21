Planners give green light to SET expansion

Developers got the initial approval last week for a relocation/expansion of Southeast Toyota Distributors at Commerce.
The Jackson County Planning Commission approved Thursday a map amendment and four rezonings for over 250 acres at the intersection of U.S. 441 and Hwy. 334 across from Ingles.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will consider the request at its Jan. 16 meeting.
Greenland Opportunities and Southeast Toyota Distributors plan to develop a vehicle processing plant at the site, which will double its current capacity.
An entrance and median cut is planned on U.S. 441, with another possible entrance on Hwy. 334. Developers plan to request a traffic light on U.S. 441.
The $30 million SET project includes six buildings, totaling 330,000 square feet. The site would also have six rail spurs and would be able to accommodate 90 rail cars.
For the full story, see the Dec. 21 issue of The Commerce News.
