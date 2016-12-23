Traffic stop leads to 5 drug charges

A Commerce Police Department traffic stop on Lakeview Drive for a cracked windshield and a suspended registration resulted in five drug charges lodged against a Commerce man.
Bryan Eugene Whitman, 43, of 424 Heritage Hills Drive, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent do distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule 4 substance. All of those charges are felonies. Whitman is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
A Commerce officer spotted Whitman driving west on Lakeview Drive at 2:12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, and noticed immediately a large crack in the vehicle’s windshield. As the vehicle passed, the officer’s tag reader indicated that the vehicle had a suspended registration. He stopped it at Minish Drive
The officer asked Whitman to step to the rear of the vehicle, at which time Whitman told the officer he was on probation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and traffic offenses. The officer asked permission to search the vehicle, which Whitman declined.
The officer soon learned that the registered owner of the vehicle was the passenger, and she gave the officer permission to search the vehicle.
Meanwhile, Jackson County dispatch advised the officer that there were multiple warrants for Whitman’s arrest from Gwinnett County.
During the search, the officer found a backpack on the passenger’s side floor, inside of which he found two glass pipes with residue, a container containing digital scales, with residue, two plastic bags containing methamphetamine, another bag containing marijuana, yet another with five white pills that turned out to be Clonazepam, and a small tin container holding marijuana.
The passenger immediately declared that the bag belonged to Whitman. Whitman admitted ownership.
