Someone got away with $530 in cash and a $6.40 check by stealing a bank bag from the counter of Parham’s Restaurant, North Elm Street.
According to a Commerce Police Department incident report, an employee told police that she placed the bank bag on the counter next to the cash register between 2 and 2:15 p.m. and later found it missing.
The clerk gave police the name of a potential suspect — a student — but administrators at the student’s school reported that they checked on the suspect, who had neither the cash nor the check.
For a summary of all of the incidents reported to the Commerce Police Department during the past week, see the Dec. 21 issue of The Commerce News.
Thief steals $350 from restaurant
