Fast start continues for Lady Eagles

The East Jackson girls’ basketball team is off to what’s likely the best start in school history after nine games, and coach Matt Gibbs believes the program has slowly built toward this juncture.
The Lady Eagles (7-2), who set a school record for wins last year with 11, already have seven victories before Christmas.
“This is my fifth year, so I feel like some of the things that we’ve been working on that might have taken a while are starting to catch on,” Gibbs said. “A lot of that is a credit to past players, but yeah, it’s really exciting.”
East Jackson will have more opportunities for wins over the holidays.
The Lady Eagles were set to play in Prince Avenue’s tournament on Tuesday against the host Lady Wolverines and will face Athens Christian Wednesday at 3 p.m.
East Jackson will move on to face Athens Academy Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. in the Lady Spartans’ tournament, followed by a third matchup this year with Tallulah Falls on Dec. 30 at 1 p.m.
Region play starts Jan. 3 at Hart County.
“Moving into the region schedule, we’re going to have to continue to get much better to compete in our region with it being so difficult,” Gibbs said.
“But right now, we’re really enjoying this time.”
East Jackson won twice this past weekend, beating Tallullah Falls 50-48 at home Friday, and then turning around and beating Hebron Christian Academy Saturday, 45-23.
Ashley Lumpkin turned in a huge performance against Tallulah Falls with 23 points and nine rebounds in a Lady Eagle victory that avenged a 21-loss to the Lady Indians on Nov. 12.
“That was a big win for us,” Gibbs said. “They thumped us really good that first game.”
Gibbs pointed out that his team had only regained its fall sports athletes for a few days when the teams met for the first time. His team is more settled now, and it showed Friday night.
Gibbs called it a very clean game with both teams executing at a high level.
“It was huge to get that win at home,” Gibbs said. “It was a very well-played game … I thought it was one of the most well-played basketball games from both sides that I’ve been a part of in my tenure.”
Coming off that big win, East Jackson had to turnaround and face Hebron Christian the following day in an early 12:45 p.m. start. The Lady Eagles won in convincing fashion despite very limited rest.
Gibb said his team must grow accustomed to a fast turnaround for the region tournament and what he hopes will be a state tournament appearance to follow.
“We’re trying to get to the mentality where we can play on back-to-back days,” Gibbs said.
Lumpkin led East Jackson with 15 points, while Faith Grooms added 14 against Hebron Christian.
“Our kids responded well,” Gibbs said. “We did what we had to do.”
While his team didn’t shoot the ball at a high percentage, it was able to make second-half adjustments to pull away from Hebron Christian.
“It also gave our young kids the opportunity to get some reps in the second half that they don’t necessarily get a lot of times,” Gibbs said. “It was very encouraging.”
Gibbs looks to the upcoming holiday tournament games as a way for his team to stack up against several different styles of play. He said it’s good exposure for a group that hopes to play in the state tournament, where defensive and offensive schemes will vary widely.
More immediately, though, the holiday tournaments will help ready the Lady Eagles for the all-important 10-game region slate that awaits in January.
“I think it will definitely sharpen the saw before we get into the grind of the region schedule,” Gibbs said.
LAST WEEK
•EAST JACKSON 54, OGLETHORPE CO. 35 (DEC. 13): Abbie Howington scored 22 points and finished with seven rebounds as the Lady Eagles beat Oglethorpe County for the second time this year. Howington also recorded two steals and two assists.
Gibbs called the victory “a hard-fought, solid win.”
“Oglethorpe was much improved from the first time we played,” he said.
Howington caught fire in the second half as East Jackson stretched a two-point lead out to 20 points at one point. Grooms added 13 points and four rebounds with four steals, two assists and a block. Gibb said Grooms “was the defensive spark in the third quarter that got us going.”
Lumpkin finished with seven points but limited Oglethorpe County’s Alexis Smith — a 6-3 post player — to 14 points. Lumpkin finished with eight rebounds and four steals.
Grace Moore contributed seven points, four rebounds and three steals.
