Old Navy employee suspected of theft

An employee at the Old Navy Store at the Tanger Outlets can expect an encounter with a Jackson County deputy.

A deputy responded to a report of shoplifting at the Old Navy store. The loss prevention manager was investigating a store employee and said he witnessed her checking out two woman and not charging them for all of the items.

The manager confronted the shoppers, whose receipt showed only two items paid for, but several items were in the bags. Both admitted knowing that the employee did not charge them for each item and said they’d done the same thing three or four times since October.

The loss prevention manager said the employee has done the same thing with others, and the store’s loss was close to $5,000. He indicated that the store will prosecute the employee.
