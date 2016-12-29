OPINION: Blessed to have worked here

Sadly, I hold the record for having attended more Commerce City Council meetings than anyone in history. Ditto for the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority, the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority, Commerce Planning Commission and possibly the Commerce Board of Education and the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce as well. Perhaps I was being punished for sins of an earlier existence.
I’ve seen the best and worst of government, and while bad government is good for selling newspapers, most reporters would rather get to report on the successes of government than its failures — particularly if they live in the community. In reality, our loyalty is to the story, whether the news is good or horrid.
My experience suggests that a significant majority of men and women who serve the voters are honest, well-meaning and love their communities. They make mistakes. Sometimes they get corrupted, and occasionally what power they have goes to their heads. For the most part, I’ve found Commerce and Jackson County elected officials and public employees friendly, responsive, helpful in providing information, transparent in their actions and anxious to help the people they serve. I will miss the interaction with such people.
I will also miss my co-workers. A few years ago, I hated closing the Commerce News office in the downtown and relocating to Jefferson, which made it harder to keep up with what was going on in Commerce and cut down my interaction with readers and residents. At the same time, though, I got to better know and appreciate the MainStreet Newspapers’ staff, some of whom I’d never met. I’m grateful for that experience and the time together. They’re a great group and fun to work with.
For those who have expressed appreciation for my columns, editorials, stories or news coverage over the years, please know I cherish your kind words and am grateful for your loyalty. Believe me, with the world transitioning to digital readership, I regard those who prefer the printed-on-paper copy as kindred spirits.
But this newspaper has run its course. This is the last issue of The Commerce News, a decision with which I concur, though it saddens me. The news, photos and events from the Commerce area will be thoroughly covered in The Jackson Herald, and Commerce News subscriptions will be converted to The Herald. Coverage will not miss a beat.
I’ve been blessed to work through the golden days of the weekly newspaper industry, when people would be waiting at Bill’s Bi-Rite when we delivered that week’s papers late on Wednesday nights, when Commerce hosted scores of retail businesses whose owners saw value in advertising. Times have changed, but one thing has not. The local newspaper remains the only media that will consistently report what goes on in Commerce and help hold government accountable.
Keep reading. And thanks for encouraging me, helping me and tolerating me for over 42 years.
Mark Beardsley is the editor (through Saturday) of The Commerce News. He lives in Commerce.