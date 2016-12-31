OPINION: Moving forward, looking back

By Susan Harper

Six years ago, in mid-December, I got a letter from my cousin Larry – a rare event, but worth waiting for. Larry’s letters are invariably keepers, which is why I have this one; it was in a rubber-banded pack of letters I treasure.

In it, Larry was recalling the summer of 1965, when he and his parents drove up to New York from Reynolds, Georgia, to visit us and go to the World’s Fair. Our grandmother, Mera Trawick, was already there; she had come for my college graduation. But from college I went directly to “stewardess school,” and Larry’s parents went home. So Gran volunteered to accompany a startled Larry into Manhattan, where he had been planning to look for job opportunities – by himself.

As it turned out, Gran had called ahead and arranged an interview for Larry with her old journalist friend Mark Ethridge, whom she had met when he was working for the Columbus and Macon newspapers. By 1965 he was the editor of Newsday, a New York newspaper, and a prominent figure in his field.

“Our meeting with him was in the Time-Life building,” Larry wrote, “and I will never forget walking into that building, all suited up for a job interview, but with my grandmother!”


Gran was a force to be reckoned with. Here in Commerce she was a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse out toward Bold Springs, then a journalist for The Commerce News, and then — with a husband and a growing family — the owner of The Commerce News, until she sold it to Albert and Estelle Hardy. She continued writing for the paper, reporting for the Society page and keeping up her column, “A Few Facts, Lots of Gossip,” which she wrote under the pen name Samanthy, until she retired at the age of 93. And she never lost her love for journalism, nor her ties to fellow journalists, some of whom, like Celestine Sibley and Olive Ann Burns, became nationally known.

It’s been lovely to follow in “Samanthy’s” footsteps a tiny bit by writing for her old paper, even though I could never fill her shoes. And I’m grateful to MainStreet News publisher Mike Buffington (and to Buzzie Hardy before him) for having continued to publish The Commerce News at a time in American life when it’s a challenge to keep any newspaper afloat, especially a small-town paper.

As for my cousin Larry, he did get a job offer out of his interview in the Time-Life building! He decided to remain in Georgia instead, but remembers that day vividly and fondly because of Gran’s love and her “caring determination” in trying to help him shape his life and find a foothold in the world of work.

What triggered Larry’s letter to me was my having sent him a book by Willie Snow Ethridge (Mark Ethridge’s wife, and a well-known author). It was a book Larry had given Gran, and inscribed to her, but I’d found it at my brother’s house in Raleigh. Gran had sent it there, I think. An old clipping inside the front cover is entitled “Dear Dad,” and says, in part, “It’s only now, after passing through the long, hard school of years, only now, when my own hair is grey, that I understand how you felt.” She meant to help my brother in his relationship with our dad. And so we come full circle.

As for Commerce without its very own newspaper for the first time in over 100 years? I tell myself what Gran often said — in fact, I hear her voice saying it: “Old Harmony Grove will blossom like a rose, if we all try.”

Susan Harper is a retired editor, lecturer, and local library director who currently serves on the Jackson County and Piedmont Regional library boards.

