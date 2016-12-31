OPINION: Moving forward, looking back

By Susan Harper
Six years ago, in mid-December, I got a letter from my cousin Larry – a rare event, but worth waiting for. Larry’s letters are invariably keepers, which is why I have this one; it was in a rubber-banded pack of letters I treasure.
In it, Larry was recalling the summer of 1965, when he and his parents drove up to New York from Reynolds, Georgia, to visit us and go to the World’s Fair. Our grandmother, Mera Trawick, was already there; she had come for my college graduation. But from college I went directly to “stewardess school,” and Larry’s parents went home. So Gran volunteered to accompany a startled Larry into Manhattan, where he had been planning to look for job opportunities – by himself.
As it turned out, Gran had called ahead and arranged an interview for Larry with her old journalist friend Mark Ethridge, whom she had met when he was working for the Columbus and Macon newspapers. By 1965 he was the editor of Newsday, a New York newspaper, and a prominent figure in his field.
“Our meeting with him was in the Time-Life building,” Larry wrote, “and I will never forget walking into that building, all suited up for a job interview, but with my grandmother!”
