GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Eagles 8-3 going into holiday tourney

East Jackson hopes the 2017 portion of its season is as enjoyable as the 2016 end of it has been.
The Lady Eagles near New Year with a program-best 8-3 record with a chance to add to their win tally. East Jackson will play Athens Academy Thursday (Dec. 29) at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Lady Spartans’ holiday tournament. The Lady Eagles then face Tallulah Falls for the third time this year Friday (Dec. 30) at 1 p.m.
“I’m really excited,” said fifth-year coach Matt Gibbs. “Both of those teams, they’re solid across the board. Tallulah Falls, we’ve seen that twice already. Athens Academy, they run their stuff well and they’ve played some people tough.”
These are East Jackson’s final two games before starting region play Jan. 3 against Hart County.
“I’m very excited about the prospect of those two games and notching some more loops in the belt and gaining some confidence moving into that region schedule,” Gibbs said.
With eight victories, East Jackson is just three wins away from tying last year’s squad for the most victories in school history.
The Lady Eagles notched their most recent win on Dec. 21, beating Athens Christian 42-29 on the final day of Prince Avenue Christian’s holiday tournament.
Faith Grooms, who’s averaging 15.1 points per game this season, finished with 19 points.
Athens Christian played a wide 3-2 zone, which was effective in limiting Grooms’ ability to penetrate and score.
East Jackson carried only a 12-8 lead into halftime.
But in the second half, East Jackson created offense off its defensive pressure by forcing turnovers and picking up points in transition.
Athens Christian then switched to a man-to-man defense, which opened up scoring opportunities for Grooms on the outside and Ashley Lumpkin in the paint. Lumpkin finished with eight points.
“That was kind of where me made our run,” Gibbs said.
East Jackson took a 26-17 lead into the fourth quarter, and widened its lead to double digits during the final period.
“Overall, it was a total team win,” Gibbs said. “Everyone who touched the floor did something positive, which was great … I was really proud of us to get that total-invested team win going into Christmas.”
East Jackson was coming off a 40-35 loss to Prince Avenue the previous day (Dec. 20) as a Lady Eagle comeback fell short.
Abbie Howington led East Jackson with 12 points. Lumpkin added 10.
The Lady Wolverines racked up on points in transition during the second quarter and ran out to an 18-point halftime lead.
“I was kind of disappointed in our transition defense and our effort in that second quarter,” Gibbs said. “We challenged the girls at half (time), and they responded in the second half.”
East Jackson used full-court man pressure to get back into the game, cutting the lead to three with a minute left. The Lady Eagles nearly gained possession of the ball in the final minute, down by three, forcing what was nearly a jump ball. But Prince Avenue was awarded a timeout and held on for a five-point victory.
“I’m super proud of their resiliency to come back and to take a punch and deliver a punch to climb back into the game,” Gibbs said. “I honestly didn’t know if we were capable of doing that, and now I know we are.”
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Eagles 8-3 going into holiday tourney
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry