Papers now merged

Posted by
Mike Buffington
in Top Stories
Wednesday, January 4. 2017
Comments (0)
News from the Commerce area is now part of The Jackson Herald.
As previously announced, The Commerce News has been merged into The Jackson Herald beginning this week. The move comes as longtime News editor Mark Beardsley has retired.
Subscribers to The Commerce News have automatically become subscribers of The Jackson Herald. Those who currently subscribe to both newspapers have had their subscriptions extended.
This website, however, will remain with news from the Commerce area.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.