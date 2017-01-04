The new year will likely bring changes to the Commerce Police Department, at least to its policies.
In an effort to earn state certification, the department is in the process of updating its policies, Chief Zach Ardis told the Commerce City Council on Tuesday.
The department also plans to add a new policy this year, which would regulate the use of take-home patrol vehicles.
Under the proposed rules, the police chief, captain and patrol lieutenant would have “unlimited” use of their patrol vehicles.
The policy also covers a multitude of rules on safety, equipment and dress requirements.
For the full story, see the Jan. 4th issue of The Jackson Herald.
New year brings new rules for Commerce PD
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)