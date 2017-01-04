New year brings new rules for Commerce PD

Wednesday, January 4. 2017
The new year will likely bring changes to the Commerce Police Department, at least to its policies.
In an effort to earn state certification, the department is in the process of updating its policies, Chief Zach Ardis told the Commerce City Council on Tuesday.
The department also plans to add a new policy this year, which would regulate the use of take-home patrol vehicles.
Under the proposed rules, the police chief, captain and patrol lieutenant would have “unlimited” use of their patrol vehicles.
The policy also covers a multitude of rules on safety, equipment and dress requirements.

