JCSO officers investigated a misdemeanor possession of marijuana in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlets last week.
A deputy investigating a loud music complainant saw the vehicle, in which the driver was racing the motor as he cruised the lot. Upon seeing the patrol vehicle, he turned the radio down and turned into a different row.
The driver said he thought it was legal to play loud music until 9 p.m. When the officer ran the man’s information, he found out that the same person had been warned and stopped by the State Patrol twice for the same offense. The officer warned the man and let him leave, after which a woman told him that the man threw out a bag of marijuana when he turned into the parking lot.
The officer went after the man, stopped him and ordered him to step out. The man denied throwing out the marijuana, but let officers search the vehicle during which they found evidence of marijuana. The man then told police he “gets nervous” around police and admitted tossing the weed.
Because the witness left the scene, the officer did not arrest the man. However, since the man had caused other disturbances at the outlet center, the deputy issued him a criminal trespass warning.
Officers investigate pot report
