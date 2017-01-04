BASKETBALL: Tiger teams victorious over holidays

The 2016 Commerce Christmas Classic brought both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams its second win of the season.
Both teams finished the tournament 1-2 and fourth overall in the eight-team tournament.
The girls defeated Lithonia in the first round 40-34 but fell to Johns Creek in the semifinals 66-16 and to Madison County in the third-place game.
Head coach Brad Puckett said the team was “excited” about its performance in two of the three games, Lithonia and John’s Creek.
The team overcame an 11-point deficit to defeat Lithonia. Shatoya Johnson led the team with eight points. Jeanece Smith and Gracie Hamilton scored six points apiece. Marae Carruth and McKenzie McRee snagged five points apiece.
Puckett said the comeback was “huge” for the young Lady Tigers (2-9, 1-2 Region 8-A).
“A lot of times when you have a young team that has been struggling as we have, and they get behind early, it’s hard to get them into the mindset of ‘Hey, we can come back. We can still win this thing,’” Puckett explained. “I told them that at halftime, but sometimes they need to go out and experience that for themselves.
“And it was great. Early in the second half, we hit a few shots and we just kept, kind of, hanging around close. We got a couple of turnovers and layups and next thing you know we’ve caught up with them and was able to pull that win out. I just feel like that was really a huge growing-up moment for these young Lady Tigers for sure.”
Johnson led the team against Johns Creek, scoring seven of the team’s 16 points.
Puckett said when people see the score, they would think it was “hideous” they got beat by such a wide margin.
“But I was proud of the girls,” Puckett said. “That’s a 6-A school, a team that we have no business, especially with us being so young, setting foot on the floor with right now.
“Their smallest guard was bigger than any of our inside players. Our girls just fought and played hard the whole time, and even though we got beat by 50 points, the effort was there throughout.”
Puckett was “disappointed” in the Madison County game, because the team let an early mistake “snowball” into more mistakes.
“Just all of a sudden we were back in, kind of, a rut like we were earlier in the year,” Puckett stated, “just making lazy passes and not knowing where to be on the floor. So, I was a little disappointed from that standpoint, obviously.”
Puckett thought it was good for his team to see the higher levels of basketball in-person, whether they were playing against them or watching other tournament games.
“That was our goal, was to bring a big-time basketball tournament to Commerce, and we felt like we did that,” Puckett said. “The results we got was not the result we wanted; however, I’ll say this, even though those girls took the kind of beating they took the last two games of the tournament, a lot of teams, especially a young team, would’ve come back into practice moping and not much energy and would’ve been really hard to get going.
“Our girls got in here and for two hours worked non-stop.”
The Lady Tigers are back to region play this Saturday at George Walton Academy.
The Tigers (2-8, 0-3 Region 8-A) picked up a first-round 73-45 win over Lake Oconee Academy. Jamecus Cox spearheaded the win with a 26-point performance.
Tristan Boyer, Kyre Ware and Caleb Mason scored 11 points apiece. The Tigers scored 20 first-quarter points and ended the game even stronger, scoring 27 in the fourth quarter.
Like the girls’ team, the boys fell to Johns Creek in semifinals 78-43. Boyer scored 13 points and Mason scored seven.
Madison County defeated Commerce in the third-place game 67-33.
The Tigers head to George Walton this Saturday for region action.
