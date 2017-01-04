BOYS' BASKEBALL: Eagles looking for big things out of trio

The first 13 games of East Jackson’s season have revealed the potential for a “big three” of sorts for the Eagles.
Kobe Haley, Xavier Clark and Jace Bonds have all chipped in big offensive games as East Jackson (1-12) transitions to a new lineup following the departure of several scorers from last year.
“Those are the three that kind of get us going,” first-year coach David Akin said.
Haley, who had a career-high 28-point game earlier this year, has proven to be the Eagles’ most consistent scoring threat this season, and Bonds has recorded a 20-point game. Clark has led the team in scoring twice.
This is the first year all three have been on the same team, so they’re still learning how to play together.
“They’re starting to improve, and they’re all three very dangerous players,” Akin said.
But the coach points to what’s been missing this season: all three stepping up in the same game.
“That’s the final domino, I think, for this team is to have all three players play well in the same game and lead us to a victory,” Akin said. “Right now, we may get one, we may get two, but we haven’t had all three.”
East Jackson will need nightly contributions from that trio the rest of the way with region play starting.
The Eagles were scheduled to face Hart County on the road Tuesday (Jan. 3) in their 8-AAA opener and will host Monroe Area Friday (Jan. 6) at 8:30 p.m. Defending state champion Morgan County awaits at home on Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
“A new season has started,” Akin said he told his team. “You haven’t played any games. You haven’t lost any games, you haven’t won any. It’s totally a new season.”
MORE LESSONS FROM THE ROAD
The East Jackson boys’ basketball team ventured out of state for a Florida tournament last week, losing twice, as the program continues to log a lot of miles on the road under Akin.
The Eagles were within striking distance until very late in a Thursday (Dec. 29) game against East Gadsden (Fla.), which won a state title in Florida three years ago. East Jackson fell handily to Marianna (Fla.) on Friday (Dec. 30).
Akin said the loss to East Gadsden was “probably our best game of the year as far as playing together,” while the loss to Marianna served as good prep for Morgan County as it ran similar schemes as the Bulldogs.
While the tournament fit Akin’s mantra of pitting East Jackson against quality out-of-town competition, he emphasized that the trip also bolstered team chemistry.
“Our kids get to bond,” Akin said. “They’re staying overnight. They get to know each other out of school in a different environment.”
