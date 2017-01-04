BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles edged by Hart Co. in region opener

East Jackson nearly pulled off a road win to start region play.
The Eagles (1-13, 0-1) fell at Hart County 67-64 on Tuesday after leading most of the night.
"As a coach, you want your team to win but win with improvement along the way,” coach David Akin said. “Tonight, we were seconds away from winning with improvement against a good region opponent.”
Xavier Clark led East Jackson with 23 points. Kobe Haley added 18 points and Jace Bonds finished with 17.
East Jackson led Hart County until the last 1:30 seconds when it committed two straight turnovers against the Bulldogs’ full court press, which led to back-to-back lay ups and a 3-point lead for Hart County.
The Eagles were then force to foul late in the game.
East Jackson had two opportunities to tie the game with 17 seconds but missed both shots.
The Eagles led by as many as 10 points in the first quarter and led by five at the half.
East Jackson will turn its attention to another region game as it hosts Monroe Area on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
“We need to pick ourselves up and get ready for Friday,” Akin said. “If our guys are truly upset then they will fix what we need to fix in order for this not to happen again. With that said, make no mistake about it. We are coming together as a team and we are coming after this region."
GIRLS FALL
The East Jackson girls got off to a rough start in region play, falling 78-49 at Hart County on Tuesday. The loss dropped the Lady Eagles to 9-5 on the season.
East Jackson will host Monroe Area in region play on Friday at 7 p.m.
