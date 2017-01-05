The Friday-Saturday weather forecast of a winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning. A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous.
The warning is in effect from Friday at 4 p.m. to Saturday at 1 p.m.
The National Weather Service predicts that much of North and West Central Georgia will have 2-4 inches of snow. The wintery mix will begin early Friday evening as a rain, snow, or sleet mix, becoming all snow overnight Friday night. The snow will end from west to east through the morning Saturday.
Temperatures Friday evening will be in the low to mid 30s, falling into the mid to upper 20s by Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 30s Saturday afternoon, and some areas may struggle to rise above freezing.
LOCAL REACTION
Jackson EMC crews are poised to respond to power outages said a news release issued Thursday afternoon.
“At each of our district offices, we’re making sure our trucks are fully stocked, fueled and ready to roll,” said Joe Dorough, vice president of engineering and operations. “All of our line crews and right of way crews will be on call and dispatched to any outages that may occur."
In the event of an outage, Jackson EMC customers should call their local office and use the Automated Outage Reporting System, or use the outage reporting form on the cooperative’s website, www.jacksonemc.com. It will speed the reporting time if customers have their account name, address and phone number ready.
Local county and state DOT road crews are also preparing to respond to icy conditions.
"Only Travel in an emergency," said the NWS in a statement Thursday. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Strong winds are also possible, which will also make travel very hazardous or impossible."
Snow forecast upgraded to 'warning'
