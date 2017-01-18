GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Eagles win low-scoring affair with Athens Christian

Less than 24 hours after a loss to rival Jackson County, the East Jackson girls’ basketball team gutted out a win to end the weekend on an upswing.
The Lady Eagles (10-8, 0-3) defeated Athens Christian 38-33 on the road Saturday (Jan. 14) after falling to Jackson County 58-34 the previous night.
“I was really proud of our girls after a tough loss in a rivalry game the night before to come back and battle a much-improved Athens Christian team from the first time we played them,” said coach Matt Gibbs, whose team beat ACS 42-29 back on Dec. 21.
Faith Grooms and Abbie Howington each scored 13 points to lead East Jackson. Ashley Lumpkin added 10.
With 10 wins, East Jackson is one victory shy of tying the school record for wins in a season set last year. The Lady Eagles, who played Franklin County on Tuesday (Jan. 17), will host Hart County on Friday (Jan. 20) as region play continues.
Grooms and Howington hit 3-pointers early in the game against Athens Christian as the Lady Eagles grabbed a lead that they didn’t relinquish.
But things got tight.
Athens Christian, using a 2-3 zone, was able to frustrate East Jackson offensively in the second half and cut East Jackson’s lead to two points late.
But Gibbs’ team produced a stop and a score to secure the victory.
He also pointed to some key turnovers his team picked up late as it ended a four-game losing skid.
“I was very pleased that we could still after a little bit of a losing streak salt away a win when we needed to,” he said.
