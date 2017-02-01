GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Eagles suffer two more region losses

The East Jackson girls’ basketball team remained winless on the season in region play, dropping a pair of 8-AAA contests last week.
The Lady Eagles (10-12, 0-7) lost a close one to Monroe Area, 41-35, on Tuesday (Jan. 24) and then struggled on Friday (Jan. 27), falling 71-29 at Morgan County.
Coach Matt Gibbs called the set back to Monroe Area last Tuesday “a very bitter loss.”
“Monroe played hungry and made things happen,” he said. “We did not match their intensity. We battled back from a few deficits at times, but could not make a timely play offensively or defensively at a critical moment to gather a region road win.”
Ashley Lumpkin led East Jackson with 11 points, four rebounds, one block and three steals. Faith Grooms finished with 10 points, three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals. Abbie Howington tallied 10 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals.
East Jackson, which had lost four straight games entering this week, were slated to take on fourth-ranked Franklin County on the road Tuesday (Jan. 31) and will close the regular season slate with games against rival Jackson County at home on Friday (Feb. 3) at 7 p.m. and Monroe Area at home on Saturday (Feb. 4) at 6 p.m.
