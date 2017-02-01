Wrestling notes

Wednesday, February 1. 2017
Connor Smith finished fifth at last weekend's area traditional tournament.

Smith's fifth-place finish puts him as an alternate for this week's sectionals.

Tristen Webb was one round away from placing, head coach Forrest Garner said.

"He probably had the tournament of his life but was unable to come through in the end," he said.
