SOFTBALL: East Jackson’s Ally Petering to play softball at Brenau

Perhaps it’s no surprise that Ally Petering is going on to play college softball.
The East Jackson senior points out that she has a long history in the sport.
“My parents were coaching softball when they were pregnant with me, so it’s all that I’ve ever known,” Petering said with a laugh.
Petering, an outfielder and pitcher, has signed with Brenau University after helping East Jackson win a state title in 2016. She hit .391 this past season and went 3-1 in the circle.
“I’m very excited,” Petering said. “I’m very blessed. It’s everything I’ve ever wished for.”
Coach Donnie Byrom called Petering — winner of East Jackson’s Best Teammate Award — “the glue on our team.”
“Her family are great supporters of all of the girls and are ambassadors for softball,” Byrom said. “Brenau is getting a great player and a great softball family.”
Byrom added that Petering — whose diving catch against Morgan County secured a region title for East Jackson in October — consistently delivered when needed.
“She always did whatever we needed her to do: throw a few innings, get the bunt down, get the clutch hit or win a region title with a catch East Jackson will never forget,” Byrom said. “She is a team player.”
At Brenau, Petering will join teammate Faith Grooms, with whom she grew up playing softball. That familiarity was partly why she chose the Golden Tigers, and Grooms did her part to encourage Petering to sign with Brenau.
“We talked about it almost every day until I committed,” Petering said.
Petering considered East Georgia, but when she visited Brenau and was offered a scholarship, the decision came easily.
“It just felt like home, and I couldn’t say no,” she said.
The close proximity of Brenau was another factor in her decision. Her father also works in Hall County, so Brenau has always been a familiar place. Petering wishes to enter Brenau’s nursing program.
Petering becomes the third member of East Jackson’s state softball team to sign a college scholarship along with Grooms (Brenau) and Jessie Marvin (Radford).
“The fact that our seniors are getting opportunities to play at the next level is a testament to how hard all of these girls have worked and bought in to our program philosophy,” Byrom said. “We understand any individual accomplishment is the result of teamwork.”
