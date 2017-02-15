GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Eagles’ season ends against Morgan Co.

The East Jackson girls’ basketball team exited the region tournament after earning a tough first-round draw against the defending state champions.
The Lady Eagles fell 62-25 to tournament host Morgan County last Tuesday (Feb. 7), finishing the season at 11-15.
East Jackson’s game plan was to control the ball on offense and limit Morgan County’s fast-break opportunities.
“That’s all good in theory,” coach Matt Gibbs said, “but it’s really hard to do when you’re playing at their place … They’re the defending state champions. They have tons of tournament experience.”
Faith Grooms led the Lady Eagles with 10 points. Ashley Lumpkin added eight points.
“All in all, I’m super proud of our season,” Gibbs said. “We went 11-15 for the second-straight year and we’ve increased or tied the win total every year of my tenure. I’m very proud of the strides the program has made under some great coaches and kids that have bought into the program.”
That said, Gibbs expects the program will have some rebuilding to do next year with the loss of Grooms and Lumpkin, who have been cornerstones of the program.
“It’s definitely a challenge, but I’m hoping the kids we have in the program will step up and meet the challenge,” Gibbs said.
