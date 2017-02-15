BOYS' BASKETBALL: Short-handed Eagles fall in region tournament

With four of five starters ailing, the Eagles’ season ended last Tuesday (Feb. 7) at the Region 8-AAA tournament at Morgan County with a 30-point loss to Hart County.
Kobe Haley and Xavier Clark each scored 15 points and Jace Bonds added 11 in the Eagles’ 77-47 loss to the Bulldogs.
Coach David Akin didn’t want to offer excuses but said the rash of illnesses was tough to overcome.
“We would have loved to play that game at full strength but it didn’t work out that way for us this season,” Akin said. “Next season we will have more depth to withstand such a situation.”
East Jackson finished its first season under Akin at 2-23. While short on wins, the program made strides in other areas by filling sub-varsity teams at the seventh through ninth grade levels and the junior varsity level. The eighth-grade team won its region title game by 16 points.
“Most people will judge our success on wins and losses,” Akin said. “Most people are not successful. The main goal we had this season was to make the state tournament. I feel confident had we not had our starting lineup out sick, we would have done so.”
The team will again embark on an out-of-state tour of the southeast this summer for scrimmage games and a basketball weight training class is being implemented.
Akin said he plans to play a tough schedule again next year.
“Just like last year, I am going to try and find the best teams from the Atlanta area to compete against,” he said. “Our goal as always will be to improve every day in practice and in every game in an effort to qualify for the state tournament.”
