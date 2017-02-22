Officers investigate entering autos

Alex Pace
Wednesday, February 22. 2017
Commerce authorities were called for three entering auto reports last week.
In one incident, which occurred on Millwood Drive, a woman said someone broke into her vehicles during the night and took clothing, money, consumable goods, electronics and other items totaling $606.
The two other incidents were both reported on Cobblestone Court. In one, someone entered unlocked vehicles and took cash, checks, a purse and diaper bag. The items were valued at $421. In the other, a woman reported someone entered her car and took her debit card and $140.
See more incidents in the Feb. 22 issue of The Jackson Herald.
