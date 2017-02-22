Frustration builds on Park Street

Alex Pace
Wednesday, February 22. 2017
Growing frustrations over a water leak and road work on Park Street reportedly caused a heated exchange between a resident and city employee.
“I will not be scolded like a schoolchild by no one,” said resident Jim Morgan at the Commerce City Council’s Monday meeting. “I’m past that point in my life. I don’t need that.”
After driving “through mud and water again” last week, Morgan sent city manager James Wascher an email requesting he look into the project.
“We are battling a water leak problem on Park Street that has been ongoing for months,” Morgan wrote.
He told Wascher he thought the project had been forgotten and said the leak and road hadn’t been repaired.
“I’m sure if the hole was in front of (mayor) Clark’s house, it would have been taken care of,” said Morgan.
He said Wascher replied shortly after and assured him the project wasn’t forgotten and there were reasons asphalt hadn’t been put down yet.
“I will always try to help you and any citizen with issues but comments like the one you made about Clark’s house are counterproductive and unnecessary,” Wascher reportedly said.
Morgan said Wascher then came to his shop and “accused him of a personal attack.”
“I’m complaining as a citizen,” he said. “I have owned a business in Commerce for 43 years. I will not be scolded by no city employee and I will not be talked down to in my shop by no city employee.”
See the full story in the Feb. 22 issue of The Jackson Herald.
