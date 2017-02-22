Making History: Fledgling Tiger soccer program wins first home game

The Commerce boys’ soccer looked like they were in mid-season form last Thursday against Oglethorpe County.
The only thing is it was only the second-ever soccer game for the Tigers in the program’s young history.
In their first-ever home game held at Commerce Middle School, the Tigers — who are playing a junior varsity schedule — blanked Oglethorpe 10-0.
“First and foremost I just want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to coach this team,” head coach Nahum Mendoza said after the win. “It’s a blessing for myself. It’s a blessing for the community for these guys to be out here. It’s the first (soccer) program in Commerce history.”
Mendoza said he’s trying to get the guys to play the “Commerce way.”
“Commerce has an excellence in academics and sports and character,” he said. “I think my guys show that out on the field.”
He credited the assistant coaches to be “vital” in helping get the program going early in the season.
“One of the things we tell our guys is it’s a brotherhood, alright,” Mendoza explained. “They don’t disappoint me. I’m already proud of these guys.
“If we lost the remaining eight games of the season, I wouldn’t be disappointed. But they’re playing for the guy that’s beside them.”
The Tigers had six first-half goals, then added four more in the second half to end the game.
Eric Diaz, Kevin and Luis Herrara scored multiple goals in the win.
“Those three guys have been vital up front for us, but they don’t score if our midfield doesn’t get them the ball,” Mendoza said. “All the fame has to go the midfield. They did a great job.”
