BASEBALL: Eagles rally for first win under Sims

New coach Tedd Sims has said “it’s all about a process” as he starts building his program at East Jackson.
That process has now produced its first victory.
The Eagle baseball team rallied from a 3-1 deficit with five unanswered runs to beat Cedar Shoals 6-3 at home on Saturday. The win followed three losses to start the season.
“The team responded,” Sims said. “The first three games we had been down and we’d just been competing. I tried to explain to them that we’re going to play 21 outs.”
After surrendering three runs in the top of the fourth to fall behind 3-1, East Jackson answered with three scores in the bottom half of the inning to regain the lead, 4-3. The Eagles then plated two insurance scores in the bottom of the fifth in earning the program’s first win since April 1, 2016.
“A lot of people don’t believe baseball is about momentum, but it is,” Sims said. “I’m proud of the kids. I’m proud of their effort. Cedar Shoals, I’m proud of them. They played hard. They’re a competitive team. It feels good to get the victory.”
Sims credited the momentum swing on Saturday to “piecing a few hits together and just having a little bit of success.”
“These kids need to experience success, and they need to relish in success,” he said. “They need to learn how to have success and to build on that.”
On the mound, Cody Nix worked five innings, giving up three runs and three hits and striking out nine, before giving way to freshman Caleb Adair. Adair entered with two men on and no outs in the top of the sixth and fanned four batters over the final two innings to earn the save.
“He’s a competitor,” Sims said. “He’s a freshman by age, but he’s not a freshman in between the ears. I’m proud of him. He came in and got the save. Cody pitched good enough to get the win. That’s a good job by him.”
Walker Brooks (1-for-2) and Zach Howington (1-for-3) led the Eagles at the plate. Austin Thomas also drove in a run.
OTHER GAMES
East Jackson started the week with a 3-2 loss at Banks County last Tuesday, despite a two-hitter from Luke Hadden. Hadden gave up three runs and struck out seven batters. Brooks led East Jackson at the plate, going 1-for-3 with an RBI.
The Eagles then struggled offensively three nights later in an 8-0 loss at Athens Academy on Friday. Josh Adair, Caleb Adair and Cody Nix had the Eagles’ only hits.
After beating Cedar Shoals on Saturday, East Jackson lost to Class 6A Habersham Central 9-4 on the road on Monday. Brooks went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Caleb Adair finished 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Thomas had an RBI.
“I was proud of the guys, the way they battled for the entire game,” Sims said. “They are getting better. It’s not always about outcome. It’s about the process.”
East Jackson will play five games over the next eight days, starting with a home matchup with Clark Central today (Wednesday) at 5:55 p.m., followed by games against Athens Academy (home, Friday, 6 p.m.), Habersham Central (home, Monday, 6 p.m.), Commerce (away, Tuesday, 5:55 p.m.) and Stephens County (home, March 1, 5:55 p.m.).
