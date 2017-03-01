Two North Carolina men were arrested last week after they were found walking around an empty convenience store during the night.
Christopher Wayne Best, 34, 47 Chadwick Road, Canton, N.C., was arrested for a hold for Duluth Police Department on charges of shoplifting and loitering or prowling. Steven Brent Powell, 29, 775 Harley Creek Road, Canton, N.C., was arrested crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent, loitering or prowling and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
The two men were seen at an abandoned Maysville Road convenience store during the night. One of them had a flashlight, which alerted officers due to the recent burglaries at the store.
Best told officers he was looking for his cell phone, which he said he lost earlier in the night. When asked where they were coming from, Best gave several different stories.
Officers learned he had an outstanding warrant and was considered “armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.”
Powell later consented to a search of the vehicle and officers found bags of syringes, a digital scale and two glass pipes with residue. They also found clothing, a bag of jewelry, additional glass pipes and a syringe and a suitcase full of feminine products. Both Best and Powell denied the bag was theirs, claiming it belonged to their girlfriends.
Officers also found several cell phones in the vehicle.
Both men were transported to the Jackson County Jail. Intake staff found a bag with 22 pills inside Powell’s hoodie, which he said were Adderall.
See more arrests in the March 1 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Two caught loitering at Commerce store
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)