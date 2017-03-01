While the East Jackson boys’ soccer team suffered a shutout over the weekend, the week began on a encouraging note for the Eagles.
Justin Saavedra, Luis Hernandez and Jacob Bousquet all scored goals last Tuesday (Feb. 21) as the East Jackson boys’ team beat Banks County 3-1 for its first win of the year.
The victory ended a three-game losing streak to start the season.
Coach Ezra Crumley said his team still needs to shore up its passing and communication as it moves forward.
“If we want to reach our season goals then I will have to do a better job in preparation and practice,” he said. “It is on me to get the mistakes corrected and put this team in a position to win every game.”
The Eagles (1-4) ran into a tough Class 6A program three days later, falling to Apalachee 4-0 at home on Friday. East Jackson trailed 2-0 at halftime.
“Once again we fought well in the first half keeping Apalachee at two goals,” Crumley said. “We just could not generate enough on offense to put a goal on the board in the second half, while Apalachee was able to capitalize and put two more balls in the back of the net. We did not do the small things well which hurt us greatly.”
East Jackson was again shorthanded with its personnel in this latest loss.
“We had another key injury and which put us down a starter,” Crumley said. “We as coaches have to continually analyze ourselves to see how we can make this team better and do the small things right. If players will play hard then we as coaches owe it to the players to make them better during the preparation stage.”
East Jackson has played an unforgiving schedule in the early going. The combined record on the teams in the Eagles’ four losses is 12-1-6, but Crumley said his team will benefit from this grind in the schedule.
“We have certainly front loaded our non-region schedule with really good teams, with East Hall this coming Friday, although they have not gone the way we had planned, we have certainly learned a lot of what we can and cannot do well,” Crumley said.
Jackson County was scheduled to open region play Tuesday on the road against rival Jackson County. East Jackson will host East Hall on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and then host region opponent Monroe Area on Tuesday (7:30 p.m.).
