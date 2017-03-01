Updated: SOCCER: Four-goal effort from Olivia Walker leads Lady Eagles to Tuesday win

Behind a four-goal night from Olivia Walker, the East Jackson girls’ soccer team blasted Banks County 7-3 last Tuesday (Feb. 21) to earn its first win of the season.


Rachel Wegesend added two goals, while Emily Crow also scored a goal. 

“This was a much-needed win,” coach Ruth Wilson said. “Banks County is usually a pretty tough game, and I am glad to come out with the win ... I am proud of how much growth the team has shown and look forward to continued growth.”

The Lady Eagles (1-4) then lost 5-0 on Friday at home against Class 6A Apalachee.

“Although we did not win, the girls know where we can grow and improve,” Wilson said. “The team came away from the loss with the understanding that we still have some work to do both as individuals and as a team. The girls have worked hard and will continue to work hard to improve.

The Eagles were scheduled to face rival Jackson County this past Tuesday (Feb. 28) on the road in their region opener. The team will play East Hall on Friday (5:30 p.m.) and Monroe Area on Tuesday (5:30 p.m.).


