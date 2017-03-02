TENNIS: Tigers, Lady Tigers lose close match to Lakeview

The Commerce High School tennis teams lost two close matches to area rival Lakeview on Tuesday.
The boys lost 3-2. Winners were the double's tandems of Ethan Leffew and Dylan Deaton, plus Levi Pate and Jared Geyer.
The girls lost 4-1. Morgan Partin and Jeanece Smith won the lone point for the Lady Tigers.
Commerce travels to Madison County today.
