East Jackson names Scott Wilkins as next head football coach

East Jackson was without a head football coach for about 72 hours.
Following the departure of Christian Hunnicutt on Friday for the head-coaching job at Grayson, the school named offensive coordinator Scott Wilkins as his replacement on Monday.
“It’s a hard act to follow,” Wilkins said of replacing Hunnicutt. “But I’m excited because I think we’re just scratching the surface and we’re on the cusp.”
Hunnicutt’s departure came after just one season with the Eagles. He guided East Jackson to a 4-6 record, surpassing the program’s win total for the previous four years combined.
Now the program will look to Wilkins, who has 16 years of head-coaching experience — all with Cedar Shoals. He won 108 games with the Athens school and took that program to the 1995 Class AAA finals.
East Jackson principal Jamie Dixon said he had a plan in place to offer the job to Wilkins once Hunnicutt announced he was leaving. Dixon said the move would have been announced Friday had the principal not been out of town at a conference.
Dixon told football players assembled on Monday, when Wilkins’ promotion was made official, that the program will continue to build on the success of last year.
“I can think of no other person — and just so you understand — no other person that’s capable of doing that than coach (Scott) Wilkins,” Dixon said.
Wilkins, after leaving Cedar Shoals in 2015, said he was unsure he’d receive another head-coaching opportunity.
But now he’s heading a program again following a one-year hiatus.
“I can stand right here and tell you that right now that I am as excited as I can be about the opportunity once again, especially here at East (Jackson),” Wilkins said. “I think this is a place that can be very special.”
See more on this story in the March 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
