Commerce to expand gas service for industry

Commerce officials plan to undertake three projects that will result in a major expansion of the city’s natural gas system.
The city council is expected to vote at its March 20 meeting to approve a nearly five-mile extension of high-pressure steel gas lines to serve the new Banks County industrial park on U.S. 441 and to install 1.8 miles of low-pressure lines to bring natural gas service to the White Hill Meadows and Carrington Place subdivisions.
That project also includes running 3.4 miles of fiber optics cable from the Commerce 85 Business Park to the new Banks County industrial park.
“It makes sense to do it at the same time,” explained city manager James Wascher. “That way, we won’t have two open ditches and it will be a lot cheaper.”
Commerce will also provide water and sewerage services, not just to Diana Foods, but for the entire industrial park.
In addition, the city will install gas lines in Carrington Place and White Hill Meadows subdivisions, where developers have reportedly agreed to install three gas appliances in each house built in the developments where there are a total of 90 lots.
For the full story, see the March 8th issue of The Jackson Herald.
