BASEBALL: Commerce blasts East Jackson as Davis throws one-hitter

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSports
in Sports
Wednesday, March 8. 2017
By Chris Hamby (Correspondent)
Commerce baseball coach Steve Cotrell said before his team’s game against East Jackson last Tuesday (Feb. 28) that his young squad has a learning curve this year.
Well, that learning curve might not as big as one might think.
Ty Davis threw a one-hitter and Commerce jumped on the Eagles for five runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in defeating East Jackson 11-1 in five innings.
Commerce plated 10 batters in the first inning for those five runs. Cole Chancey led the game off with a double and the rout was on.

See more on this story in the March 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.