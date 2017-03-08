BASEBALL: Commerce blasts East Jackson as Davis throws one-hitter

By Chris Hamby (Correspondent)
Commerce baseball coach Steve Cotrell said before his team’s game against East Jackson last Tuesday (Feb. 28) that his young squad has a learning curve this year.
Well, that learning curve might not as big as one might think.
Ty Davis threw a one-hitter and Commerce jumped on the Eagles for five runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in defeating East Jackson 11-1 in five innings.
Commerce plated 10 batters in the first inning for those five runs. Cole Chancey led the game off with a double and the rout was on.
See more on this story in the March 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
