The Commerce High School baseball team continues to grow as the baseball season lingers on.
The Tigers (6-4) picked up three wins last week including their first road victory of the year last Saturday at Union County. The Tigers defeated county rival East Jackson, 11-1; Union County, 9-6; and region rival Tallulah Falls, 10-1.
The lone loss came last Friday at home vs. Union County. Head coach Steve Cotrell said the team didn’t play “extremely well,” but only lost the game 5-4. They responded with the 9-6 win at Union on Saturday.
The Tigers have scored 34 runs over their last four games.
“We’re getting better,” Cotrell said. “We’re young, and we just take it day by day with the young guys.
“Just keep working and teaching and talking, trying to instill confidence.”
See more on this story in the March 8 edition of the The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: Tigers win three of four games
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry