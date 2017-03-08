SOCCER: Crow’s hat trick leads Lady Eagles to win

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSports
in Sports
Wednesday, March 8. 2017
East Jackson and East Hall stood deadlocked in a 0-0 tie at halftime on Friday night. Emily Crow made sure to change that in the second half.

Crow tallied three second-half goals to lead the Lady Eagles to a 3-2 win over visiting East Hall.
“She always has the potential,” assistant coach Kirk Childress said. “She’s always got it. It’s just a matter of us playing together like we know how. We played a little better in the second half. We were connecting a few passes here and there in the first (half), and finally put it better together in the second.”
Crow broke the scoreless tie with a shot into the back of the net from close range in the 47th minute. East Hall answered with a goal in the 55th minute, but Crow put East Jackson back ahead with another goal in the 65th minute. She scored her final goal in the 70th minute of the contest to give the Lady Eagles a 3-1 lead.
East Hall rallied to within a goal in the 74th minute, but East Jackson held the Lady Vikings off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
For more on this story, see the March 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.

Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.