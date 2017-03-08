SOCCER: Eagles see mixed results last week

Wednesday, March 8. 2017
The East Jackson boys’ soccer team celebrated a down-to-the wire victory and suffered a lopsided defeat in the span of three days last week.

The Eagles (2-5, 1-0) beat rival Jackson County 1-0 (5-3 on PKs) on Tuesday (Feb. 28) and then fell to East Hall 6-0 at home on Friday.
In the win over Jackson County, Edgar Aguirre, Brian Gonzalez, Alexys Garcia, Ronan Veal, and Owen Gates all converted PKs to give East Jackson the win.
“I really thought our guys played with their hearts on their sleeves,” coach Ezra Crumley said. “We played people in positions that hadn’t played all year, and they just played selflessly to put us in the best position possible to win. We still must get better but what better way to start region play by topping your cross-town rival, so proud of the sacrifices the young men make on the field.”
For more on this story, see the March 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.

