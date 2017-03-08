The East Jackson baseball team suffered another lopsided defeat as the Eagles’ losing streak grew to four games.
The Eagles (2-8) fell to Stephens County 12-0 in six innings on Monday night, following an 11-0 setback to Habersham Central on Feb. 27 and an 11-1 loss to Commerce on Feb. 28.
East Jackson trailed only 2-0 heading into the top of the fifth inning against the Indians, but the Class AAAA program struck for five runs that inning and five more in the top of the sixth to bring the game to an early end.
“It’s the snowball effect,” coach Tedd Sims said. “We competed for four innings. We played hard. We’re sitting there with a 2-0 ball game, and you give a good team like Stephens more than three outs in an inning and it’s going to come back and hurt you.”
Staring pitcher Austin Thomas was steady through four innings of work, surrendering five hits and three runs (all earned) with two walks and four strikeouts.
“I thought Austin threw quality pitches,” Sims said. “He commanded the strike zone, and he got ahead in the count.”
Sims pulled Thomas in the fifth inning to preserve his arm for region play, which starts next week.
Stephens County broke the game open against the Eagle bullpen with nine runs off 10 hits in the final three innings. East Jackson used six pitchers on the night.
For more on this story, see the March 8 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: Tough stretch for Eagles continues
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry